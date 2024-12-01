2 Years of Qala: Triptii Dimri celebrates career milestone by dropping BTS glimpses ft co-stars Babil Khan & Swastika Mukherjee; ‘Still feels like yesterday’

Triptii Dimri made her acting debut with Sridevi in Mom, which kickstarted her journey in the industry. After leading a couple of movies, she landed Anvita Dutt’s Qala. The period psychological drama film helped her gain popularity and buzz in the industry. Today, December 1, marks two years of the film’s official release. Hence, the actress celebrated the milestone by surprising her fans with behind-the-scene glimpses with her co-stars Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan.

In 2022, the cinema world saw Triptii Dimri nail the character of Qala Manjushree in the film Qala. The award-winning movie narrates the life of an aspiring singer who shares a troubled relationship with her mother. While movie watchers got emotional upon watching the movie, she was lauded for her moving acting in the film.

As the film completed two years of its release, the Poster Boys actress took to her Instagram stories to celebrate it. She first reposted a clip that showcases her singing the popular song from the film Ghodey Pe Sawaar. She then went up to post a clip of her character in the movie and wrote, “2 years… yet still feels like yesterday!”

In her IG stories, she also dropped behind-the-scenes glimpses from her shoot days. One of them also features her co-stars, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. Sharing the clips, the Bulbbul actress expressed, “Here’s a little something from Qala, from my (heart emoji) to yours! #2YearsOfQala.”

The following photo showcases her getting into character and doing the last touch-ups before the scene. She also showered love on her fan club, which dropped different glimpses of her role in the movie.

Interestingly, today also marks the day when one of the biggest blockbuster films of her career, Animal, was released in 2023. Raising a toast to the wonderful time she had shooting opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-thriller, she dropped unseen glimpses from the film’s shoot. Sharing the visuals, she penned, “Seems like yesterday. #1yeartoanimal.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri started 2024 with Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. She was then seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, followed by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Currently, the young star is busy shooting for Dhadak 2.

