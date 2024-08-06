Animal: Ram Gopal Varma lauds Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film; says it 'did better than the so-called...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture, Animal, invited wrath from a section of the audience during its release. The 2023 film was called out for promoting toxic masculinity and glorifying misogyny. While actors like Ratna Pathak Shah and Adil Hussain didn't favor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, actress Vidya Balan and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap supported the film. Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma has joined the list of supporters impressed with its success.

During a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma praised Animal saying that it performed better than big production-value movies at the box office without having a massive budget. RGV shared that it is the "cheapest film" to have starred a big star (Ranbir Kapoor), out of his other movies like Shamshera and Brahmastra.

"He (Sandeep) has got the biggest name (Ranbir) and it has done better business than so-called big production value films. So there is no hard and fast rule," RGV stated.

The filmmaker further acknowledged that Sandeep Reddy Vanga proved the "typical" success formula wrong as Animal was the "least expensive film" in terms of production value.

The Satya director expressed that every audience has different tastes when it comes to watching movies. He compared Animal to Gadar 2 saying that a particular section of the audience won't like both the movies. RGV stated that "one can like a certain dish and others can like something else".

Earlier, while speaking to Lallantop, Ratna Pathak Shah shared that she didn't watch Animal as the veteran actress got "scared" after looking at its poster and the mood of the film. Shah stated that she felt "distanced" from its theme.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap told YouTuber Janice Sequeira that he liked Animal despite what his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap felt about it. While Aaliyah "hated" the movie, Anurag stated that people will realize its impact 5–10 years later in the future.

Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol. The film was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore and earned around Rs 917.82 crore worldwide at the box office. It was released on December 1, 2023.

