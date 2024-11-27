Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal's story 'never connected' with Ram Gopal Varma; director says 'his love for his father is the last thing...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor broke several box office records with their action-thriller Animal last year. The movie received love and criticism in equal measures but ended up being a commercially successful movie. But in a recent conversation with the filmmaker, ace director Ram Gopal Varma stated that he never connected with the story of Animal.

Ram Gopal Varma and Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently discussed their impressive filmography at an event in front of a huge audience. During their chat, RGV revealed what worked and didn’t work for him in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The director of Sarkar 3 started by stating that the moment the lead actor came back with a machine gun, he decided to love the film.

But after that, he didn’t care what happened in the rest of the film. For him, that was the moment that made him like the character. “Similarly, I never connected with the story of Animal,” he stated, adding that the love of the son for his father was the last thing that affected him. He was constantly looking for the highs in the movie and believed that’s what works in cinema.

RGV further stated that whenever he rewatches the Sandeep Reddy Vanga action-thriller, he fast-forwards all the scenes in the film that are about the father and son. “We pick up our favorite scenes,” he stated that Sandeep might have added the father-son story for the emotional quotient in the movie, but the veteran filmmaker thinks it didn’t work because of that.

Talking about his favorite gun scene in Animal, RGV stated that the only time in the last 20 years that he got up and clapped in the theatre was when he saw the epic scene, stating that he felt like a mass audience. Sharing his expertise, The Attacks of 26/11 helmer elaborated that it wouldn’t have worked if it was a hockey stick as only a machine gun would have brought that reaction from him.

After Sandeep’s movie crossed the Rs 900 crore mark, RGV attended its mega success bash. Soon after, he dropped an image with Vanga and stated that only Animal Park can be bigger than Animal.

