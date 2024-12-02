1 Year of Animal: Ranbir Kapoor-led film's banging BTS video with unseen footage gives perfect anniversary treat to fans; WATCH

It’s been a year since Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga joined hands for their action-thriller movie, Animal. On December 1, the film marked a year of its release. On this big day, the team surprised their fans with a collection of unseen glimpses from the blockbuster film.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the official handle of the film Animal dropped a banking video that hasn’t been seen yet. To mark the first anniversary of the Ranbir Kapoor-led movie, the clip was shared, making fans go gaga over it. The BTS clip opens with the epic machine gun scene from the video.

Further on, we see how director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, relentlessly worked together day and night to make the movie a success. The team took the fans on a ‘wild ride like no other’ to mark one year of the film, which, according to the makers, ‘became a cult phenomenon.’

Sharing the video, they penned, “Let’s end the day on a high note. He is a Destructive force. #Animal #AnimalTheFilm #1YearForAnimal.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrated ‘One year for ANIMAL’ by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Animal with Ranbir. Rashmika, who plays Ranvijay’s wife, Geetanjali Iyengar Singh, in the film also expressed her gratitude for the movie. She reposted a fan-made video of herself on her Instagram story and wrote, “December has indeed been very very special to me (red heart emojis). So grateful (folded hands).”

Bobby Deol wasn’t behind in raising a toast for the film that brought him to the forefront again. In his emotional note, the senior actor stated, “Celebrating one year of #animal! Abrar’s journey brought me closer to all of you and gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined—love, blessings, and opportunities. Thank you for making this one so special for me.”

They were joined by Triptii Dimri, who became the national crush of India, after starring opposite RK in the movie. As she shared unseen pictures from the shoot, she also expressed that it ‘seems like yesterday’ when she was on the sets of the film.

