Bobby Deol officially joins Thalapathy 69; fans ask for shirtless fight scene with Thalapathy Vijay

A few hours after Pinkvilla exclusively informed you about Bollywood actor Bobby Deol joining Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Thalapathy 69 (tentative name), the makers of the film confirmed the same with a captivating post featuring the Kanguva actor. Confirming the news, the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer wrote, “100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast #Thalapathy69CastReveal.”

In the poster, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor looks deadly in his salt and pepper look, which hints at the negative shade of his character. Check out the poster below!

The exciting news has taken social media by storm, with moviegoers reacting to the actor’s official entry into the cast of Thalapathy69.

Reacting to the news, one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “A shirtless fight scene between Anna and Lord Bobby in Thalapathy 69, pls.” While another user wished Bobby Deol’s luck for his upcoming venture and penned, "Welcome @thedeol to the prestigious final film of #ThalapathyVijay’s cinematic career! You’re truly fortunate to be part of this milestone & we, #ThalapathyVijay fans are very happy to have you on board for this #Thalapathy69!"

Take a look at how people have been reacting on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that this upcoming project marks Bobby Deol’s second Tamil project after Suriya’s Kanguva, which is slated for release on November 14, 2024. Moreover, Pinkvilla had also informed about Pooja Hegde being the female lead for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

As per the source close to the development, a ceremony is set to take place on October 4 and the shoot is to begin from October 5, 2024. However, if Pooja Hegde joining the cast reports are true, then it would mark her second collaboration with the Bigil actor after their movie Beast in 2022. While the majority of the details of Thalapathy Vijay's last film are kept under wraps, it is speculated that it will be an action movie with political undertones.

How excited are you to watch Bobby Deol and Thalapathy Vijay sharing the silver screen in the upcoming film? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

