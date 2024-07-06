12 Years of Bol Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek's performance; says 'You are the best'

Amitabh Bachchan shares a close bond with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The megastar often showers his love on Abhishek on social media. The Ghoomer actor also keeps flaunting his admiration for his dad, be it his offscreen bonding with Big B or immense support for the senior actor.

As Abhishek's film, Bol Bachchan, completed 12 years of its release in the Hindi film industry today, the legendary actor acknowledged his performance in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan calls son Abhishek 'the best'

On July 6 (Saturday), Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a few words for his son, Abhishek Bachchan. Reacting to a post shared by Abhishek's fan club, Big called him "the best," he added that he isn't saying this as his father but genuinely liked his performance in Bol Bachchan as the audience.

"You are the best Abhishek...and this is not just a father speaking...pyaar aur aashirwaad sadaa (love and blessings, always)," the 81-year-old actor tweeted.

The original post features some rib-tickling scenes of Abhishek from the 2012 film. In a scene, Abhishek's character can be seen trying to cover up the truth, having three fake mothers while talking to Prithviraj Raghuvanshi, played by Ajay Devgn.

Check out the tweet of Amitabh Bachchan here:

In Bol Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan played the dual role of Abbas Ali and Abhishek Bachchan, a fictionalized version of himself. The film also starred Asin, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Asrani, Archana Puran Singh, and late actor-filmmaker Neeraj Vora.

Prachi plays the role of Ajay Devgn's sister, Radhika Raghuvanshi, and Asin was cast in dual roles as Abhishek's sibling, Sania Ali, and Prithvi's love interest, Apeksha. Meanwhile, Krushna essayed the role of Abbas' friend, Ravi Shastri, and Archana Puran Singh played dual roles, a dancer named Zohra and Abhishek's fake mother, Madhumati.

Here's what Big B said about Abhishek's Refugee on 24 years of its release

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also lauded Abhishek's performance in his debut film, Refugee. Taking it to X, Big B praised his versatility and dedication to his characters in the movie. The megastar called his roles "completely unique" to each other.

His post was dedicated to Refugee, completing 24 years of its release in Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's collaborations

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are now reuniting for a project. Earlier in June, Big B hinted at their possible collaboration while mentioning they were shooting at the same place. The father-son duo has previously worked in movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar, and Sarkar Raj.

Abhishek was last seen in the sports drama Ghoomer in 2023. He was cast alongside Saiyami Kher in the movie. The actor is now gearing up for upcoming movies like Be Happy and Shoojit Sircar's yet-to-be-titled film.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's film, Kalki 2898 AD. Big B played the role of Aswaththama in the epic science fiction movie. The Telugu film also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Saswata Chatterjee, to name a few.

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27, 2024. The 81-year-old megastar also has Vettaiyan, an action drama in the pipeline, starring Rajinikanth in the leading role.

