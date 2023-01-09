EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar in talks for a movie, to go on floors this year - Deets Inside

We have heard that the filmmaker is in talks with Abhishek Bachchan for his next movie. “Abhishek and Shoojit have known each other for a long time, they play football together, and have been wanting to work with each other for a while now. They have zeroed in on a slice of life drama, and are in advanced discussions for the project. They both feel it will be an appropriate subject to collaborate on, and is likely to go on the floors in the second half of this year. Producer Ronnie Lahiri will be backing the project,” informs a source close to the development.

Shoojit Sircar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India, having made films like Vicky Donor, Yahaan, Madras Cafe and Piku among many others. He has worked on four films with Amitabh Bachchan - three as a director on Shoebite, Piku (2015) and Gulabo Sitabo (2020), and one as a producer on director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 legal-thriller film, which had also featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Shoojit’s last directorial outing was the Vicky Kaushal led Sardar Udham, and Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on Sircar’s next directorial.

We reached out to Abhishek’s team, Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming line up

Junior Bachchan, who was recently seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, will next feature in filmmaker R Balki’s Ghoomer. Besides Abhishek, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Amitabh Bachchan also makes a special appearance in the movie. The latter has appeared in all Balki’s films, namely Cheeni Kum, Paa, English Vinglish, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka, Pad Man, and in last year’s Chup: Revenge of The Artist.

Abhishek also has a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming action-thriller, Bholaa, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film - Kaithi.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek’s possible collaboration

Senior Bachchan and Abhishek have worked together in many films including Paa, Bunty Aur Babli, and Sarkar, to name a few. In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, when Abhishek was asked if their admirers could expect the father-son duo to collaborate for another project soon, the Guru actor had said that he would love to do a film with his father since it's long overdue. “I would love to work with him again. Paa was the last time we worked together, that released in 2009. So it's long overdue, I'd love to do another film with him,” Abhishek Bachchan had earlier said.

However, the actor has refused to divulge details about the projects which didn’t work out for them. He had said that it’s not nice to talk about films that didn't work out. He feels it's disrespectful to the makers. “But obviously, as an actor, who wouldn't want to work with him? I think we should now actively try and make it happen because yes, it's long overdue. I enjoy working with him. I get to learn so much,” Abhishek had elaborated.