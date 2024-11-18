120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar’s fierce look as Major Shaitan Singh will bring out your patriotic side and give you goosebumps

Farhan Akhtar revealed his new war-drama film, 120 Bahadur, back in September. This film, centered on the battle of Rezang La, is currently being filmed in the stunning landscapes of Ladakh. Fans are eagerly following the updates, and the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star has shared that the film is set to hit theaters in 2025, accompanied by a fresh poster honoring Maj Shaitan Singh and the courageous souls from the battle.

Today, on November 18, Farhan Akhtar shared a series of new-look posters of his upcoming film, 120 Bahadur marking the 62nd anniversary of the event. The first two posters in English and Hindi respectively paid heartfelt tribute to Major Shaitan Singh and brave soldiers who showcased their courage till their last breath on the battlefield.

"18th November 1962 we remember The battle of Rezang La 120 bravehearts stood against an army of thousands. Etching in blood and into history, the unparalleled valour of the Indian soldier;" the text on the poster read. The background of the poster featured a moving glimpse of the war zone. Next, we see Farhan's first look, his face marked with blood, radiating courage as he grips a gun tightly.

"It’s been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La. 120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valor and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men, who stood their ground against insurmountable odds. Their story echoes through time, reminding us of the price of freedom and the strength of unity, with a special salute to the Ahir community, whose sons displayed unmatched bravery in defending our nation," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, fans expressed their anticipation as one fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting, that photo is intense!" another fan asked, "When in 2025" and a third fan wrote, "Can't wait for this one."

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra. Poised to release next year in 2025, the war drama will be released under the production banner of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

