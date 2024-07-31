15 Years of Love Aaj Kal: Did you know Saif Ali Khan’s hookstep for party song Twist was approved after 47 takes?

Imtiaz Ali’s one of the most celebrated movies has to be Love Aaj Kal. Released back in 2019, the film led by Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone is still cherished for its beautiful storyline complimented by ever-so-iconic tracks. The hook step of one of the super hit tracks from the film, Twist, became a rage. But on 15 years of Love Aaj Kal we bring an interesting trivia revealing the hard work that went into creating it.

When Saif Ali Khan had to take 47 steps to ace hook step of Twist song

All the movie enthusiasts are sure to remember grooving to the iconic track, Twist, pictured on Saif Ali Khan. The song from Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and composed by Pritam. The lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil and Style Bhai. Meanwhile, the memorable hookstep of the song was created by none other than the renowned choreographer, Bosco Martis.

Back in 2020, taking to his social media handle, Martis shared an interesting trivia with a video where he was seen grooving to the track and acing hook steps of the beloved song. Alongside the post, he made an interesting revelation, stating that it took them 47 takes to perfect the step. However, the third take finally made it to the final edit.

He wrote, "Twist Trivia- It took 47 takes to get this move, and unfortunately we did ok the 3rd take (Accompanied by a hand over face emoji). Sorry #saifalikhan for making you go through this grill . #livetodance #dancewithbosco #twistloveaajkal @imtiazaliofficial thanks for making this happen (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)"

The popularity of the film can be ascertained from the fact it encouraged makers to bring its sequel nearly after 11 years with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in 2021. Despite the soul-stirring music and marketable similar title of the second part, the film couldn’t perform well at the box office.

Imtiaz Ali reveals his plans on making Love Aaj Kal 3

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, upon being asked if Imtiaz Ali was planning for Jab We Met 2, he clarified, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel, but let's see.”

Would you like to see the third part of Love Aaj Kal, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

