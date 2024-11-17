Diwali 2024 releases Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continue their battle at the box office. Both the releases have maintained a steady hold, though the Kartik Aaryan starrer has all chances to overtake the mass actioner by the end of their full theatrical runs.

Singham Again shows fair hold in 3rd weekend, adds Rs 11 crore

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn with an ensemble cast, remained decent in its third weekend. After minting Rs 163.75 crore in its first week, the cop action drama collected Rs 47.50 crore in its second week, followed by Rs 11 crore in the third weekend.

The movie kickstarted its third weekend by earning Rs 3 crore on Day 15, followed by a minimal spike on the third Saturday and Sunday. It collected Rs 3.5 crore on Day 16 and Rs 4.5 crore Day 17. The total cume of Singham Again has reached Rs 222.25 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of its third weekend.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 163.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.00 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.5 crore Day 13 Rs 3 crore Day 14 Rs 2.75 crore Day 15 Rs 3 crore Day 16 Rs 3.5 crore Day 17 Rs 4.5 crore Total Rs 222.25 crore in 17 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trends better, collects Rs 15.50 crore in 3rd weekend

Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, is trending better than its rival release at the box office. The horror-comedy earned Rs 148.75 crore in its first week, followed by an impressive second week of Rs 56 crore. The movie has now added another Rs 15.50 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 220 crore net in India.

For the record, it minted Rs 4.5 crore on the third Friday, followed by Rs 5 crore on third Saturday and Rs 6 crore on third Sunday.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 15.75 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4.15 crore Day 13 Rs 3.75 crore Day 14 Rs 3.25 crore Day 15 Rs 4.5 crore Day 16 Rs 5 crore Day 17 Rs 6 crore Total Rs 220 crore in 17 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to take lead over Singham Again

Looking at the trend of both the Diwali 2024 releases, the Kartik Aaryan movie has all the chances to end its theatrical run by overtaking Singham Again with a short margin of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. The horror-comedy has bagged a Superhit verdict at the box office, while the Ajay Devgn movie has to satisfy with an Average end.

Collectively, both releases are expected to end their theatrical runs at a combined figure of Rs 500 crore net in India. These movies still have some roof to put up a healthy total until Pushpa 2 takes charge from December 5th.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

