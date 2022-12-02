EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on signing Freddy; ‘I had no option, but to say Yes’

Kartik Aaryan is now rediscovering himself as an actor, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The actor's latest outing Freddy , the psychological thriller which has premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, has opened to excellent reviews. Kartik Aaryan is receiving much love from his fans and cine-goers for his excellent portrayal of the titular character, Dr. Freddy Ginwala. The actor went for a complete image makeover for the movie, by gaining around 14 kilos, and getting trained by a real dentist.

Kartik Aaryan on signing Freddy

The actor, who revealed that he was eagerly waiting for a project that is different from his earlier outing, added that Freddy came to him quite unexpectedly. "I wanted to do something different from what I was doing. But I wasn't eagerly looking for it. It just came to me. And I have been a fan of thrillers and dark films, especially. When producer Jay Shewakramani approached me with this script and I heard the narration, I was totally into it. I mean, I had no option, but to say Yes," revealed Kartik Aaryan while speaking to Pinkvilla.

Kartik about Freddy going the OTT way

In the interview, Kartik Aaryan also revealed that the Shashanka Ghosh directorial is specially made for the OTT platform. "At that time, the pandemic had started and the OTT boom was happening. So we decided that we will do this film exclusively for a streaming platform, and it will be designed accordingly. In that way, we decided what details of Freddy should get revealed, and vice versa," added the talented actor.

Watch Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F's Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla: