EXCLUSIVE: Revealed Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kilos for romantic thriller Freddy.

It’s often that one hears of transformations where an actor gets lean or ripped for a movie role. However, very few actors have adopted a different approach to gain weight like Aamir Khan has successfully done it in the past and now it’s Kartik Aaryan. After wrapping up his film Dhamaka in a record time of 10 days, the popular star went on to do something super impressive for Freddy as well.

Kartik Aaryan gained about 12 to 14 kilos, which was a requirement for his role in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy, a romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. Maintaining good physique is a must for most actors but when Kartik was told about this requirement for his character, the actor didn't think twice.

He worked closely with his trainer Samir Jaura on his physique based on the requirements of his character in Freddy. Sameer is known to be quite the pro at body transformations and has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood through their transformation journeys.