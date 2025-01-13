Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani can't stop gushing over Deepika Padukone: 'When she enters a room...'

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set for her Bollywood debut in the first month of 2025. She is starring opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in the film Azaad. The actress has been busy with the promotions and she recently revealed the actors who give her inspiration. Rasha couldn’t stop gushing over Deepika Padukone and expressed how she captivates everyone when she enters a room.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Rasha Thadani was asked which actors from the current lot inspired her. In response, she shared her love for Deepika Padukone and revealed that she had said it many times. The debutant was in awe of Deepika’s screen presence. She said, “When she enters a room, it’s like wow, like people can stop and stare.”

Rasha further complimented Tamannaah Bhatia for her humility and dance moves. Tamannaah recently won a lot of hearts for her performance in the dance number Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. Then Rasha also disclosed her admiration for Shraddha Kapoor’s innocence. She added that the Stree actress’ positivity and purity was reflected both on the screen and off the screen.

Talking about Rasha Thadani’s debut movie, Azaad is an epic action-adventure. Alongside Aaman Devgan and Rasha, Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra will be seen in pivotal roles.

The film is about a young, stable boy who develops a bond of friendship and loyalty with a horse named Azaad. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is slated to release in cinemas on January 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been enjoying her motherhood phase. She was last seen in the movie Singham Again and her upcoming projects are yet to be announced.

