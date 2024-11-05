30 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: When Renuka Shahane REVEALED being ‘surprised’ to see THIS side of Salman Khan on sets

As Hum Aapke Hain Koun celebrates its 30th anniversary, we can't help but reminisce about the magic it brought to the screen. Featuring the iconic duo of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the film remains a beloved classic. On this milestone occasion, let’s revisit a memorable moment when Renuka Shahane expressed her admiration for how effortlessly Salman and Madhuri were so 'comfortable' with both a baby and a playful dog Tuffy.

Actress Renuka Shahane reminisced about her experience working alongside Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, expressing her admiration for their effortless comfort with the baby and the adorable dog, Tuffy. In a past interview with Rajshri, she shared how pleasantly surprised she was by Salman’s ability to handle both the child and the pet on set.

Renuka said, "Salman and Madhuri were comfortable with the baby and Tuffy equally. Not every actor can do this. Especially, Salman used to handle them so well. It is now that we know that he loves animals and babies. But at that time I was pleasantly surprised.”

Renuka Shahane's first scene with Salman Khan takes place during a drive to Pooja Bhabhi's mother’s house, where Prem (played by Salman) confesses his love. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Ooty, the shoot was both memorable and amusing, as Salman repeatedly warned Renuka about the bumpy roads, jokingly suggesting they might crash.

Advertisement

Renuka playfully responded that she wouldn’t mind a mishap, given the stunning scenery surrounding them.

The actress’ first scene shot with Salman Khan in the film was where Prem (Salman) tells Pooja Bhabhi (Renuka) about being in love on their way to her mother’s home. The scene was shot in Ooty. During the scene, Salman often told Renuka that they could end up in an accident since the roads were not smooth. Renuka shared, “He was telling me again and again that I can do accidents also. I told him I don’t mind getting into an accident at such a pretty place.”

She also shared how the Sikandar actor motivated her to dance to Lo Chali Main in the film, as she felt apprehensive about matching steps with him and Madhuri Dixit. Despite her anxiety about dancing with these two stars, their support eased her nerves. Renuka fondly remembered the joy they had while shooting the lively song, transforming her apprehension into pure excitement.

Advertisement

Hum Aapke Hain Koun premiered in theaters in 1994 and became a monumental success, maintaining a cult status among Hindi cinema enthusiasts. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the film recently made a grand reappearance in theaters.

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, this timeless romantic drama first graced screens on August 5, 1994. The movie beautifully explores themes of family values, love, and tradition, resonating with audiences across generations.

ALSO READ: Hum Aapke Hain Koun re-releases after 30 years; Anjali Anand gets 'warm fuzzy feeling' upon watching Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit starrer