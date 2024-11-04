Madhuri Dixit spills beans about her relationship with husband Shriram Nene, reveals what makes marriages work: ‘It's not easy peasy’

Madhuri Dixit is the undisputed queen of Bollywood who ruled the 90s. After winning millions of hearts with her acting and dancing prowess, she broke many after the actress married Dr. Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California in October 1999. This year, the couple completed 25 years of being married. In a recent interview, the diva revealed the secret behind her happy and successful life.

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene stated that marriage is not easy peasy. She stated that it takes a lot of effort from both people to keep their relationship intact. While talking to IANS, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress shared her thoughts on having a happy and successful partnership just like her with Shriram Nene.

The dancing diva stated that it takes a lot of things. She started by saying “It's not easy peasy. But you have to work at it every day and it's a partnership,” she expressed adding that there should be respect and love for each other and space for each of them too. According to her, one has to give and has to take. “It's like, it's a give and take,” she stated adding that couples need to realize that these are two human beings under one roof. Hence, there will be positives and there will be negatives.

She further stated that it is important to understand the fact that people will always be working towards a goal that is equal to both of them. “You both have dreams and you have equal goals. And you're always working towards that,” the 57-year-old actress divulged adding that these things together make a marriage work.

For the unknown, Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of the actress' elder brother in Southern California. A couple of years later, the couple welcomed their first son Arin in 2003 and their second boy Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.

