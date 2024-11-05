Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s BTS video from Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace goes VIRAL

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar is one of the most eagerly awaited projects, and ever since its announcement, fans have been eager for every update. Pinkvilla previously reported that after completing the Mumbai schedule, Khan and the team would move to Hyderabad for the next phase of production. Now, several behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace are going viral on social media.

Numerous photos and videos from Hyderabad’s iconic Falaknuma Palace, where scenes for the highly anticipated Eid 2025 release are being filmed, have sparked excitement among fans. Crowds reportedly gathered outside the palace, hoping for a glimpse of the stars.

In one of the viral video circulating online show Rashmika Mandanna in costume, standing in a doorway at the historic location as she prepares to shoot her scene. The footage, shared from a behind-the-scenes video on set, has captivated fans.

Additional photos and videos shared on social media showcase a lineup of luxurious cars on set, sparking further curiosity about the film’s storyline.

Another picture of the Tiger 3 actor posing with a fan is also surfacing on social media. In the image, Salman Khan looks dashing, sporting an olive green T-shirt paired with tan beige pants. He appears charismatic and ready for Sikandar as he poses with fans on set.

According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, Salman's character in Sikandar will have a strong streak of arrogance, portraying the true spirit of a Sikandar with his royal heritage and fiery temperament.

Fans may recall that the last time Salman embraced a "bad boy" image was in a subplot of Sultan, which was met with enthusiasm. Reports indicate that the filmmakers have got action directors from Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible to choreograph the action sequences.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025. Salman officially announced the film on Instagram this past Eid. The movie will also feature Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

