Hum Aapke Hain Koun re-releases after 30 years; Anjali Anand gets 'warm fuzzy feeling' upon watching Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit starrer

Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Hum Aapke Hain Koun has been re-released in theaters, making a grand return to the big screens. Anjali Anand, who was one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhha Jaa 11, watched the timeless classic and shared her experience. The actress felt elated to grab the chance to relive the magic of the film on the big screen, and it was a nostalgic treat for her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anjali Anand praised Hum Aapke Hain Koun for having the 'best opening credits ever.' Praising Madhuri Dixit, the Kulfi Kumar Bajewla fame wrote, "There is nothing more beautiful in this world than @madhuridixitnene in this song/film. @mickeycontractor YOU are EVERYTHING."

Further, Anjali expressed, "Thanks to the re-releases, I got to watch this masterpiece in the theatre in my lifetime. (I was a year old when this released). The Audi was full of people clapping, cheering, singing, dancing and legit screaming (mostly us). Saying all the dialogues with each character..!! Bhai waaahhh!!"

"I cannot begin to explain the love I have for this film, this time, the movies. Need more cinema that brings families together and just gives us this warm fuzzy feeling. Can't wait to dance in the cinemas again Cheer again, cry again Oh! This just makes me so so happy!! See you at the movies," added the actress.

Take a look at Anjali Anand's reaction to watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun:

For the uninitiated, Hum Aapke Hain Koun's re-release is to commemorate the film's 30th anniversary. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, the timeless romantic drama originally hit theaters on August 5, 1994. The movie explores family values and ties, love, and tradition.

Speaking of Anjali Anand, the actress has been vocal about her fondness for Indian cinema. She never leaves an opportunity to acknowledge the greatness of the Indian actors and the magic of movies. On her work front, the actress gained mainstream recognition for her performances in shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Anjali also played a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

