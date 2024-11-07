4 best Netflix movies that showcase one man’s fighting spirit for a social change

Netflix offers a powerful lineup of movies featuring individuals taking on the system to create social change, showcasing the resilience of one person against overwhelming odds. Films like Pad Man, Article 15, and more tell stories of protagonists who challenge social injustices, whether it’s breaking taboos around menstrual hygiene or fighting deep-rooted caste discrimination.

These films highlight how a single, determined individual can become a catalyst for change, sparking conversations and inspiring movements for a better society.

4 Netflix movies highlighting one man's fight against the system for social change:

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, Mridula Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Akshay Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2022

Pilibhit is a thought-provoking film centered on a man played by Pankaj Tripthi’s relentless fight for a significant social cause. Set in the town of Pilibhit, the story follows a determined individual who takes on a system plagued by injustice and indifference to bring about meaningful change.

Despite overwhelming challenges, he remains unwavering in his mission, highlighting the personal sacrifices often required in the pursuit of social justice.

The movie shines a light on the resilience needed to address issues that many ignore, offering an inspiring portrayal of one man's courage in his quest to make a difference in society.

Article 15

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Sumbul Touqeer

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Article 15 is a powerful drama centered on a police officer’s fight against caste discrimination in rural India. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film follows Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann Khurrana), an idealistic officer who arrives in a village to investigate the brutal murder of two lower-caste girls.

As he delves deeper, he uncovers a deeply entrenched caste hierarchy that perpetuates violence and injustice.

Against pressure from superiors and local resistance, Ayan’s pursuit of justice becomes a personal mission, embodying one man’s relentless fight for a social cause. The film is both a critique and a call for societal change.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Divyenndu, Sudhir Pandey, Sana Khan, Rajesh Sharma

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy-drama based on India’s sanitation challenges, directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The story follows Keshav (Akshay Kumar), a small-town man who marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar), only to face an unexpected crisis: Jaya leaves him upon discovering that his home lacks a toilet, forcing her to defecate outdoors.

Determined to win her back and improve community hygiene, Keshav launches a fight against age-old traditions, rallying his village to embrace sanitation.

The film, inspired by India’s Swachh Bharat Mission, highlights one man’s battle for a social cause, advocating for dignity and women’s rights.

Pad Man

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Amitabh Bachchan, Riva Bubber

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2018

Pad Man is an inspiring biographical drama based on the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, directed by R. Balki. The film follows Lakshmikant (Akshay Kumar), a small-town man who is troubled by the lack of affordable sanitary products for women.

Realizing the health risks faced by his wife and other women in his village, he takes on the challenge of creating low-cost sanitary pads. Despite social stigma and initial setbacks, Lakshmikant perseveres, inventing a machine that produces inexpensive sanitary pads.

His journey becomes a mission to promote menstrual hygiene across India, highlighting how one man’s fight can lead to impactful social change.

So, let us know which one you are going to add to your watchlist.

