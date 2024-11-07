Richa Chadha thinks their daughter Zuneyra looks like Ali Fazal’s character Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur: 'At least we don't need a paternity test'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, recently revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. In an interview, Richa shared a humorous observation, joking that their daughter bears a striking resemblance to Ali’s character, Guddu Pandit, from the acclaimed series Mirzapur and humoursly added, 'At least we don't need a paternity test'.

As Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their newborn daughter on July 16, 2024, the couple's easygoing chemistry remained unaffected by the whirlwind of new parenthood.

In a light-hearted moment during a recent interview with Vogue India, Richa humorously says, "Don’t you (asking the interviewer) think she looks like Guddu Pandit from season 2 (of Mirzapur)?"

The new mom also speaks about the challenges of postpartum life, noting that few openly discuss its difficulties. She explains how tough it is to make sense of one’s own emotions during this time, as the experience is largely biological rather than psychological.

With fluctuating hormones, Richa stresses that it’s easy to question why one feels a certain way. The actress shares that when she feels moody, she reminds herself and others not to take it too seriously.

The Fukrey actress emphasizes focusing on the basics, which are getting sunlight, maintaining proper nutrition, and exercising.

According to her, exercise is particularly important, as it helps regulate dopamine receptors, which can become unbalanced after childbirth, affecting emotional responses.

Ali Fazal shares that becoming a parent has made him feel more relaxed, explaining that he no longer feels the pressure of being in a constant “race.” He mentioned that questions like “What will happen next?” or “Will work come through?” have diminished as he has shifted his priorities.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha noted that her instincts have become sharper when it comes to recognizing people who may have self-serving intentions. She is now more cautious with her time, allowing fewer people the chance to drain her energy, as she considers her time more valuable than ever.

For those unaware, Richa and Ali got married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act and later celebrated their union in 2022.

