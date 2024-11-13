5 best Netflix movies with badass female spy characters that will leave you awestruck

Netflix offers a captivating selection of films featuring strong, intelligent female spies who navigate dangerous missions and outsmart their adversaries. From dramas to contemporary thrillers, these movies showcase the versatility and resilience of women in the espionage world.

Whether you're drawn to the glamorous allure of a classic femme fatale or the gritty realism of a modern-day operative, these films offer a thrilling cinematic experience.

5 best Netflix movies with badass female spy characters:

Khufiya

Cast: Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, Shataf Figar, Priyanka Setia

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Genre: Thriller/Action

Release Year: 2023

Khufiya is a gripping spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, based on real-life espionage events. The film stars Tabu in a powerful role as a female spy, navigating the high-stakes world of intelligence and covert operations.

Tabu’s character is a complex, strong-willed woman, deeply involved in espionage, balancing personal and professional challenges while working for the nation’s security. The film promises intense drama, action, and Tabu's captivating performance in a role that highlights her versatility as an actress.

Phantom

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Mir Sarwar

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Phantom is a 2015 Indian action thriller film directed by Kabir Khan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Katrina Kaif portrays the character of Nawaz Mistry, a former RAW agent turned American intelligence operative. Her character adds an intriguing layer to the film, bringing in elements of suspense and international intrigue.

Nawaz is a skilled and resourceful agent who assists the protagonist in his mission, making her an essential part of the plot.

Naam Shabana

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhurima Tulli

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2017

Naam Shabana is an action thriller directed by Shivam Nair and a prequel to the film Baby. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role as Shabana, a determined and skilled female spy.

Shabana, a woman with a traumatic past, is recruited by the intelligence agency to take on high-risk missions, using her sharp instincts and combat training to bring down criminal networks.

Taapsee's powerful performance portrays Shabana as a fierce, resilient character, breaking stereotypes and proving that women can excel in the world of espionage and action.

Force 2

Cast: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adil Hussain, Nasir Khan

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2016

Force 2 is an action-packed spy thriller directed by Abhinay Deo, starring John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. The film follows a tough cop, played by John, who teams up with a skilled female spy, portrayed by Sonakshi, to track down a dangerous criminal syndicate.

Sonakshi's character is an intelligent and fearless undercover agent, working alongside John’s character to stop the enemies and protect national security.

Her role adds a powerful, action-oriented dimension to the film, showcasing her as a strong and capable force in the world of espionage.

Code Name: Tiranga

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Hardy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma

IMDb Rating: 3.2/10

Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2022

Code Name Tiranga is an action-packed spy thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. In the film, Parineeti plays a fearless and dedicated female spy on a high-stakes mission to protect national security.

Her character, a skilled and strategic operative, must navigate a web of deceit and danger while on a covert operation.

Parineeti's powerful performance brings depth to her role as a strong and resilient spy, demonstrating her ability to carry out complex missions while balancing personal emotions in a world of espionage and intrigue.

So, tell us which one is your favorite?

