Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki co-star Taapsee Pannu admits not getting paid much for the film: ‘There is already a big hero…’

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is one of the most talented artists in recent times. The actress was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki co-star Taapsee admitted not getting paid much for the 2023 film while revealing being told about the "big hero" in the movie.

In a new interview with Indian Express, Taapsee Pannu spilled the beans about the perception of being paid more in big commercial films. The actress revealed that contrary to the belief, she gets paid more in female-driven movies than in male-centric ones like Judwaa 2 and Dunki.

Taapsee stated that she receives better fees for movies like Hasseen Dillruba, unlike those commercial films that don't pay her much. The Dunki actress stressed that the makers make her feel like it's a "favor" for her.

"They feel, 'There is already a big hero, why do we need anybody else for that?' I fight these notions on a daily basis," Taapsee said.

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba star further spoke about her struggle to bag a role in big films. She pointed out how the heroes decide their heroines in "most of their films" until the project has a successful director with their specific audience.

Taapsee wishes to choose the director she wants to work with, however, that doesn't happen for her. The Naam Shabana actress noted that successful filmmakers like to work where a "big hero is attached with a big budget mounting".

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Taapsee was romantically paired with SRK in the 2023 film. The comedy-drama also featured Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

Headlined by Varun Dhawan in dual roles, Judwaa 2 was released in 2017. Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez play the female leads in David Dhawan's directorial. The movie is a reboot of the 1997 film, Judwaa, which originally starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha.

Taapsee Pannu has worked in movies like Baby, Naam Shabana, Mulk, Pink, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal, and more.

