Tabu Birthday: When actress revealed how Bholaa co-star and director Ajay Devgn made her perform stunts for the movie

Tabu and Ajay Devgn have shared a strong friendship bond since childhood. It didn't change after they entered the film industry and rose to heights of popularity, as the duo have worked in 10 films together to date. On her birthday, let's revisit the time when Ajay, who acted in and directed the film Bholaa, made Tabu do all her stunts by herself in the film despite her hesitancy.

Tabu and Devgn worked together in the 2023 film, Bholaa. Ajay Devgn, who played the titular role in the action thriller, also directed the Jai Ho actress in a significant role. During the film's promotions, she appeared on a TV show where she shared her experience of doing action scenes in the film.

The actress recalled being scared and nervous during her first day on the film set due to her action scenes. She hesitated since she hadn't done many action scenes in previous movies. However, the Golmaal Returns actor understood her situation and calmed her down.

He explained to her that they would take only her close-up shots, and the remaining action scenes of her character would be done by a body double. The update relaxed her for the time being.

But things took a different turn as the shoot progressed because the actor's team member came to her with props used in action sequences. When she was confused, the assistant informed her that Ajay had sent it because he wanted her to do all her action scenes.

She said, "I was in my vanity van when Ajay's assistant came to me with a harness and cable. I was confused about what was happening. He said, 'The boss has decided that all the stunts will be done by you. He has instructed to give these harnesses to you.'"

A confused Tabu was hesitant about doing the action scenes. But the Singham actor helped her and came up with solutions at every point. As a result, she completed her action scenes in Bholaa.

For those unaware, Bholaa was an official remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. It starred Ajay Devgn, Amala Paul, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Raai Laxmi, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay and Tabu have worked together in successful films like Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, and Drishyam 2.

