5 films on Netflix that perfectly capture the magic of first love

Bollywood has always had a special way of portraying the innocence, excitement, and emotional depth of first love. From the sweet, innocent connections between characters to the transformative journey that love takes them on, Bollywood films beautifully capture the essence of first love, making them timeless and unforgettable.

Films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and many others have portrayed first love in such a way that audiences are left reminiscing about their own experiences.

5 films on Netflix that will take you back to your first love moments

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This film isn’t just about first love; it’s about the discovery of love in unexpected ways. Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Tina (Rani Mukerji) share a sweet, innocent romance, but it is Rahul’s realization of his true feelings for his best friend, Anjali (played by Kajol), that truly captures the bittersweet essence of first love.

The narrative beautifully showcases how love often comes when least expected, and sometimes, the person you’ve been looking for has been right beside you all along. The film’s emotional depth and iconic moments have made it one of Bollywood’s most beloved tales of first love.

2. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

A quintessential family drama, this film portrays first love through the pure and innocent connection between Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit). Their relationship is built on playful moments, deep respect, and unspoken understanding, which exemplifies the simplicity and depth of first love.

The film explores how first love can evolve within a familial context, with the characters finding love through shared moments and deep emotional connections, showing that love can flourish even in the most traditional settings.

3. Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

This film takes a modern, bold approach to first love. Set against a cultural backdrop, the evolving relationship between Badrinath (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) represents the transition from mere attraction to a deeper understanding of each other.

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya highlights how first love not only helps individuals grow emotionally but also challenges societal norms and expectations. The relationship evolves from superficial infatuation to a mature partnership where both characters redefine their individual aspirations and desires.

4. Chalte Chalte

The film focuses on the journey of love between a young couple, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Initially, their love feels like a carefree, fun journey, but as they encounter real-life challenges, their love matures into a deep emotional connection.

Chalte Chalte perfectly illustrates how first love isn’t just about infatuation or fleeting feelings but about facing obstacles together and learning to grow as a couple. It showcases how love evolves over time and becomes a steady foundation that helps couples navigate life’s challenges.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This coming-of-age film features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, whose first love is filled with uncertainty and growth. The relationship is marked by its carefree beginnings, but as both characters mature, their love transforms into something deeper and more meaningful.

The film's portrayal of first love touches upon the idea that love doesn’t always follow a smooth path. As the characters evolve and discover their own identities, so does their relationship, showing how first love can lead to self-discovery and maturity.

Each of these films beautifully captures the essence of first love, whether it’s the innocent spark, the journey of discovery, or the inevitable growth that comes with time. They remind us that love, in its purest form, is a powerful and transformative experience, one that continues to resonate with audiences long after the credits roll.

