THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan reacted to alleged fight with Salman Khan over Dangal and Sultan's similar wrestling theme

Bollywood megastars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are among the most revered names in the industry. However, rumors of a rift between the two surfaced, fueled by the strikingly similar wrestling themes in Sultan and Dangal. Clearing the air, Aamir once opened up about the so-called feud, revealing there was no animosity between them. He shared that Salman actually played a pivotal role in helping him secure the title of Dangal.

During a promotional event for Dangal, Aamir Khan revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes story about how he secured the title for his film, thanks to none other than Salman Khan. The actor explained that while the title Dangal was initially listed in the script, the rights were actually with Puneet Issar.

Knowing Salman’s close relationship with Puneet, Aamir Khan reached out to him for help. Bhaijaan, without hesitation, made a call to Puneet and arranged a meeting between the two. Despite the rumors circulating about a rivalry between their films due to the similar wrestling themes, the Dangal actor shared that Salman’s support was crucial in securing the title, and Puneet was very generous in the process.

He said, “Actually Salman called Puneet and said ki unko title chahiye, jabki woh Sultan bana raha hai aur log bolte hai humlog ek dusre se jagda kar rahe hai, same wrestling film hai. Lekin aisa kuch nahi hai, Salman ne actually ne humlog ki help ki.”

Aamir further revealed that Puneet Issar, after Salman’s intervention, kindly offered the title, mentioning that he wasn’t using it and that Aamir’s team could have it instead. And that’s how Dangal ended up with its iconic title.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently immersed in the shooting of his action-packed thriller Sikandar, set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, is now preparing for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, featuring Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.

