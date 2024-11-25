Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest ‘insider’ despite being an outsider, claims Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee: ‘Unfortunately, that’s going to…’

During a recent interview, Abhishek Banerjee, currently enjoying the success of his recent film Stree 2, spoke about nepotism in Bollywood. He pointed out that people often mistake nepotism for a complete blockade and one needs to find their way and unfortunately, that takes a long time. He then cited Shah Rukh Khan as a prime example of an outsider who achieved extraordinary success, ultimately becoming one of the industry's most prominent insiders.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek Banerjee stated that nepotism exists in every field, not just in Bollywood. He cited Shah Rukh Khan as an example, emphasizing that Khan has achieved such immense success that there isn't a bigger "insider" in the industry.

"Time and again, this has happened. Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest example of an outsider. Aur unse bada koi insider hai nahi ( And there's no bigger insider than him). You have to see that, and not the other examples," he said.

The Bhediya actor added, "It’s a business after all. Business mein aap yehi karte ho na, aap apne bachchon ko hi dete ho. Aap kisi dusre insaan ko bithaake bolte nahi ho ki aake tum mera business sambhaal lo. Ye har jagah hota hai"

(In any business, people naturally prefer to give opportunities to their own children, and the film industry is no exception. He noted that it is common for parents to want their children to take over their work rather than entrusting it to someone else. He further acknowledged that while it may take outsiders longer to establish themselves, they can still achieve significant success in Bollywood.)

The Stree 2 actor highlighted the advantages of being part of a film family, noting that it provides an early exposure to filmmaking and familiarity with life on sets, which can be overwhelming for those without industry connections.

He remarked that star kids and insiders, regardless of their experience, always have access to better amenities, such as vanity vans, while outsiders often struggle to secure such privileges.

Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in Stree, Stree 2, and Bhediya among others.

