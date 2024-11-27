Post reports of breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday admits she made 'compromises' in her past relationship; ‘I want my partner to accept…’

Actress Ananya Panday, who reportedly ended her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur in March 2024, admitted that she had compromised in her previous relationship but is no longer willing to do so. The CTRL actress acknowledged not being herself in the past and emphasized that moving forward, she seeks a partner who accepts her for who she is, including her preferences and individuality.

During a conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast, Ananya Panday was asked if she had ever compromised herself in a relationship. She admitted that many, including herself, have done so.

Reflecting on her experiences, she shared that while she had changed a lot in the past, it was never to an extreme extent. However, she realized that not being true to herself made those situations less than ideal for her.

In a candid moment, the host asked the Call Me Bae star about changes she had made for her partner, and she admitted that she would often adapt her preferences, from watching certain movies to altering her lifestyle.

She revealed she would eat specific foods, visit only particular places, and even avoid going out to align with her partner's preferences, realizing later how much she had compromised.

Ananya Panday shared that while she had previously made compromises in relationships, she no longer would. She emphasized wanting a partner who accepts her as she is, just as she would accept them.

Advertisement

Speaking about her concept of romance, she highlighted the importance of a partner who listens attentively and remembers small details, adding that she doesn’t always seek solutions but values being heard.

Rumors about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating began circulating in 2022 after they were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party.

Karan Johar subtly fueled the speculation on his talk show, Koffee With Karan, where Ananya appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan. During the episode, Karan asked Sara what Ananya has that she doesn’t. Sara cheekily replied, “Night Manager,” referencing Aditya Roy Kapur’s series. A blushing Ananya responded with, “I’m feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Panday is set to appear in Season 2 of Call Me Bae, Chand Mera Dil, and an untitled Dharma Productions movie alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is the definition of an emotionally available man,’ says Ananya Panday; recalling superstar helping with her, Suhana and Shanaya’s homework