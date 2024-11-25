Did You Know? Alia Bhatt faced ‘hatred’ on social media for being cast in 2 States, recalls Arjun Kapoor: ‘There were many big names that were…’

From playing a rich, pretty, and popular girl in Student Of The Year to winning a National Award for playing a female mafia don and a brothel madame in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt came a long way. While today she is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood, there was a time when she was criticized for not looking the part in 2 States. Arjun Kapoor recently recalled how Highway changed her perception in front of the audience in just one Friday.

While talking to Mashable India, Arjun Kapoor shared his experience of working with Alia Bhatt in 2 States. Spilling a lesser-known fact, the actor stated that when Alia signed the 2014 romantic comedy-drama film, there was a lot of disdain and hatred for her signing this film on social media. People thought she didn’t look South Indian enough.

According to the Singham Again star, her debut movie SOTY had not given her the recognition that was needed at that point to play a part that was already established since people had read the book. Hence, many big names were considered more visually relevant for the part.

But the Jigra actress never complained about it ever. This is why, Alia is the bright example of proving that things fall into place if you just keep your head down and work hard, stated Kapoor. The actor further added that she gave an audition and they did a photoshoot quietly.

Further on, in the same interview, the Ki & Ka actor recalled that Bhatt shot Highway along with 2 States while he was shooting for Gunday and 2 States. So, Highway was released just before 2 States and the world’s opinion on Alia Bhatt changed completely. “And it was one Friday before that people questioned her casting in this film and after that, she was the ultimate perfect choice,” Arjun opined.

The Half Girlfriend star divulged that the right director at the right time with the right role elevated her as an actor and he saw the transition even while shooting 2 States with her. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again while Alia is shooting for Alpha and Love & War.

