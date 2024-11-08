5 underrated horror movies and shows on Netflix that offer spine-chilling experience

Lately, the horror genre has significantly piqued audiences’ interest for the thrill and spine-chilling experience it offers. The advent of OTT has left everyone spoiled for choices, and despite being a dedicated movie lover, many times we end up watching only the projects that are most talked about. In case, you want to enjoy the underrated gems of the genre, here’s a list of underrated movies and shows that are available on Netflix for you to watch.

5 underrated movies and shows on Netflix that are pure gems to watch

1. Ghost Stories

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Verma, Sobhita Dhulipala

Directors : Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap

: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating : 4.4/10

: 4.4/10 Release Year: 2020

The 2020-released drama series is an anthology consisting of four stories. It narrates the story of protagonists who have spine-chilling supernatural experiences that are beyond imagination. After their successful collaboration in Lust Stories, the profound filmmakers joined hands to explore the horror genre. Rightfully, these stories successfully keep the viewers hooked with their plot twists until the end.

2. Ghoul

Cast: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Rohit Pathak, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Mahesh Balraj

Director: Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Release Year: 2018

Another spine-chilling story has to be the drama series, Ghoul, which is set in a dystopian future where the Indian government has established a facility to interrogate and torture suspected terrorists. As Nida(Radhika) interrogates Ali (Mahesh Baljraj), she realizes that he is possessed by a supernatural entity known as a Ghoul, which feeds on human fear. If you have not watched the series, then you’re surely missing out on something truly engaging.

3. Kaal

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol

Director: Soham Shah

Soham Shah IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Release Year: 2005

Topping the list is the film that has been a part of most of our childhoods. Written and directed by Soham Shah, the supernatural horror film is based on the life of a tiger expert, his wife, and a group of youngsters who fight for survival against a mysterious supernatural entity within a national wildlife park. The movie aims to highlight and address the message to protect the country’s wildlife.

4. Lupt

Cast: Jaaved Jaaferi, Niki Walia, Vijay Raaz, Sameer Tandon, Natasa Stankovic

Director: Prabhuraj

Prabhuraj IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Release Year: 2018

This is one of those films that deserves your immediate attention for all the right reasons. Lupt is based on true events and is a remake of the 2003 film Dead End. It unfolds as a wealthy businessman is haunted by supernatural entities related to a sin of his past while he goes on vacation with his family. His wife and friends come forward to help him overcome the paranormal occurrences.

5. Betaal

Cast: Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Siddharth Menon, Jatin Goswami

Director: Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan

Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Release Year: 2020

Up next is the zombie-horror series backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The show, Betaal is set in a remote Indian town. A team of police officers, led by Tyagi (Vineet Kumar Singh), is tasked with relocating a tribe from a haunted village. They soon discover that the village is inhabited by undead British East India Company soldiers, i.e. zombies known as Betaals.

Apart from these, there are also a handful of popular movies and series, such as Bulbbul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shaitaan, and Game Over, available on Netflix and can be watched anytime. Which one of these are you planning to watch next?

