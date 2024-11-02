The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, led by Kartik Aaryan with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri is showing an excellent hold in collections on the second day if the present figures are anything to go by. According to early trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is looking to collect in the range of Rs 31.50 crore to Rs 33.50 crore on the second day, taking two-day total collection to Rs 66 crore. For those unaware, the horror comedy scored Rs 33.25 crore on the first day at the box office in India.

The chains are more or less in the same range as the first day, and ditto for the non-national chains across the board. It’s a strong-hold for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and this has come due primarily due to overperformance in North India, which is celebrating Diwali today. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is looking at an excellent opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 95 crore (+/- 10 crore) and with this, it has already bagged the HIT verdict. The costs are in control and the makers have fetched a strong non-theatrical deal from digital & satellite partners.

The trend on the weekdays will determine if the film has enough gas in its tank to enter the Rs 200 crore club or who knows, even the Rs 250 crore club in the long run. The two-day business are the career best of Kartik Aaryan, and the film is on its course to be the fastest entrant for the actor in the Rs 100 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 33.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 33.25 crore

Total: Rs 66.50 crore

These numbers are based on very early trends and we shall update the same with actual estimates by 11 PM, which could be higher or lower depending on the walk-ins through the evening and night shows. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

