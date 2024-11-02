Sidharth Malhotra expresses excitement about stepping back into ‘romantic genre’ in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It’s a new chapter that…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to collaborate on Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota’s directorial Param Sundari. While fans have already been excited about the association; Sidharth recently made it official as he shared his excitement to be back in the romantic genre and collaborating with Janhvi.

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Sidharth Malhotra discussed his upcoming project with Janhvi Kapoor. Expressing excitement about their first collaboration, the actor said, "This Diwali felt like a fresh start as I begin my new project. It’s exciting to step back into the romantic genre after a few years, and I’m looking forward to creating something fun and memorable with Janhvi. It’s a new chapter that feels just right for the season of new beginnings."

For the unversed, it was just a few days back that a report published in Midday revealed that Sidharth and Janhvi were initially supposed to collaborate on a thriller but ultimately decided to pivot and collaborate on a rom-com instead.

The report further revealed that Jalota’s directorial is about a classic story of opposites attracting. While Sidharth’s character will be featured from North India, Jahnvi’s character will be featured in Kerala. A source close to the development informed the publication that Malhotra portrays a sophisticated and wealthy business tycoon from Delhi, whereas Janhvi plays a modern artist with strong opinions and values.

The film explores how the two characters fall in love despite their contrasting personalities, as stated by a source. As per the report, the pre-production of the film has already started and Param Sundari is expected to go on floors in December with its first schedule to begin in Delhi with Sidharth.

This will be followed by the team traveling to Kerala for a shoot, after which the remainder will be filmed on specially constructed sets at a Mumbai studio.

Apart from Param Sundari, Sidharth Malhotra also has Race 4 with Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in the key roles.

