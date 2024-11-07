6 underrated sports drama movies on Netflix that are PURE GEMS

The stories about the sports genre in Hindi movies are a double dose of entertainment. However, it is often heartbreaking to see some well-deserved films not receiving the appreciation they truly deserve. Thanks to the advent of OTT, better late than never, we get an opportunity to watch some of the overlooked ventures. Here, we’ve also curated a list of some of the best, underrated sports drama movies on Netflix that are pure gold.

6 underrated sports drama movies on Netflix are must-watch

1. Jersey (2022)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Mrunal Thakur

Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Mrunal Thakur Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Gowtam Tinnanuri IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Release Year: 2022

First on the list is Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, which deserves much more appreciation than it gets. The sports drama narrates the story of a failed cricketer, a doting father, and a dedicated husband who we see trying hard to save his paradise from falling apart due to his failing career. It is in his late 30s he decides to make his comeback in cricket, encouraged by his son’s enthusiasm.

2. 83 (2021)

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Release Year: 2021

83 is based on India’s legendary and iconic win against England in the World Cup match of 1983. The compelling performance of each character transports you back to an era that many of us might have not experienced. Kabir Khan’s direction added an icing on the cake with its authentic storytelling that made it look all so real.

3. Skater Girl (2021)

Cast: Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Rachel Saanchita Gupta

Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman, Rachel Saanchita Gupta Director: Manjari Makijany

Manjari Makijany IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Release Year: 2021

Skater Girl is a heartwarming sports drama that deserves your immediate attention for all the right reasons. The movie narrates the story of Prerna, a rural Indian teenager who discovers her passion for skateboarding with the help of a foreigner. However, to follow her passion, she has to navigate societal expectations, family pressure, and her own ambitions to pursue her dreams.

4. Shabaash Mithu (2022)

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Brijendra Kala, Vijay Raaz, Geeta Aggarwal Verma

Taapsee Pannu, Brijendra Kala, Vijay Raaz, Geeta Aggarwal Verma Director: Srijit Mukherji

Srijit Mukherji IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Release Year: 2022

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic drama based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Mitahli Raj. The movie beautifully chronicles her journey as a young girl from Secunderabad to 232 ODIs, 89 T20I matches, and six World Cups. The inspiring tale with an impeccable performance by Taapsee Pannu, the film is a must-watch.

5. Soorma (2018)

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi

Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi Director: Shaad Ali

Shaad Ali IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Release Year: 2018

One of the best sports dramas to watch on Netflix has to be Soorma, the biographical drama based on the life of field hockey player, Sandeep Singh. It narrates the story of the greatest comeback in the history of the game and shows the sportsman's resilience of Singh after a freak accident that leaves him paralyzed from the waist down.

6. Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Cast: John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi

John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Release Year: 2007

The movie revolves around the fictional Southall United football team, comprising mostly British Asian players. The team faces financial struggles, internal conflicts, and racial discrimination. The arrival of a new coach and a talented player helps the team overcome obstacles and achieve its goal. Evergreen songs like Billo Rani and Halla Bol remain iconic from the film and are enough to bring back nostalgia.

Which of these have you enjoyed watching?

