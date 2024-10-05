6 Years of Andhadhun: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu celebrate milestone of Sriram Raghavan directorial; fans demand sequel

Andhadhun is one of the most highly acclaimed Bollywood movies. The mystery thriller, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, and Anil Dhawan, has completed six years today, on October 5, since its release in 2018. On the special occasion, Ayushmann and Tabu celebrated this milestone on social media. Fans couldn’t stop asking for a sequel to this Sriram Raghavan directorial.

Today, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a video on the 6th anniversary of Andhadhun. It showcased animated versions of some of the important characters and symbols in the film, with the song Laila Laila playing in the background. The text in the video said, “Celebrating six years of Andhadhun.”

In the caption, Ayushmann wrote, “6 saal ho gaye, par yeh suspense abhi tak zinda hai! (6 years have passed, but this suspense is still alive). #6YearsOfAndhadhun #SriramRaghavan @tabutiful @radhikaofficial @matchboxpix @zeemusiccompany.”

Have a look at the post!

Tabu shared a poster of the movie on her Instagram. Tagging the cast and crew of the movie, she expressed her happiness with clap emojis in the caption. Check it out!

Fans praised the film in the comments section of the posts and even demanded a sequel. One person wrote, “Suspense khtam kar do Andhadhun Chapter II mein (End the suspense in Andhadhun Chapter 2).” A user stated, “Deserve a Sequel,” while another wrote, “Second part waiting me...”

Advertisement

One fan exclaimed, “Mind Blowing Movie Ever,” and another stated, “rightly bagged the NATIONAL AWARD.”

Andhadhun is a black comedy crime thriller about a blind piano player. It received a lot of love from the audience and critics for its story, acting, suspense, and music. The movie won three National Film Awards and bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film and Best Screenplay, while Ayushmann Khurrana secured Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently gearing up for his vampire film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that it will be directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar. Ayushmann will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Tabu last starred in the romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. She will be seen in the American series Dune: Prophecy.

ALSO READ: CTRL Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber thriller