Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer romantic thriller

The romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, hit cinemas on August 2, 2024. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the film has premiered on OTT. The audience now has the chance to watch the movie again or experience it for the first time. It has been revealed that the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Today, September 27, 2024, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video took to its Instagram handle and announced the digital release of the film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. This gives viewers the opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

In the announcement, they shared a poster featuring the star cast of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, and Jimmy Shergill. The caption read, “Two hearts separated by time, reunited with love. #AuronMeinKahanDumThaOnPrime, Watch Now.” The entire cast and crew was tagged in the caption.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One person recommended it to others, saying, “Highly recommend...if you want to understand the what is true love,” while another called it a “Great movie.” A user urged, “Start watching now,” and some others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

It is worth noting that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had been available on the streaming platform for a few days but only on rent. The subscribers can now stream it for free.

Presented by NH Studioz, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks production. Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

AMKDT is a love story of two people who are separated for 22 years. Ajay Devgn and Tabu play the roles of Krishna and Vasudha while Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar bring the younger versions of their characters to life. Jimmy Shergill portrays a significant role.

