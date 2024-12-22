7 Years of Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif is all hearts as her spy film with Salman Khan touches major milestone

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans go gaga over their electrifying chemistry in the beloved Tiger franchise. The second installment of the franchise, Tiger Zinda Hai was released back in 2017 and today i.e. December 22, the action-entertainer completes 7 years of its release. To mark the occasion, Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar shared special posts to celebrate the milestone.

On December 22, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and shared the special post made by the production banner, YRF. Elated by the milestone achievement, Katrina shared the video with the Swag Se Swagat song in the background.

Take a look

The special video shared by the production house encapsulated several iconic moments and dialogues from Salman Khan's starrer. "Unleashing fire, and roaring louder than ever! Here’s to #7YearsOfTigerZindaHai" the post was captioned. The tantalizing video also concluded with the text stating, "Celebrating 7 years of Tiger Zinda Hai."

Take a look

Meanwhile, several fans also got nostalgic about the film and heaped praises on the film. A fan called it, "One of the best movie 2017," another fan said, "Best movie…..among all Spy Universe movies." In addition to this, a third fan stated, "The 2nd best action movie in the Yrf spy universe after the 1st being Pathaan and the best one in the Tiger franchise" another fan gushed, "Katrina action sequence as tera noor >>>>" while another comment read, "The OG spy TIGER, King of spy Universe. #7YearsOfTigerZindaHai"

Director Ali Abbas Zafar also shared a special post on his Instagram handle with iconic scenes from the action-entertainer. "7years to #Tigerzindahai what a lovely experience @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @yrf and team Tiger and above all thank you all of you for giving it so much love" followed by a red heart emoji.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comment section, whereas several fans demanded Tiger 4.

The Tiger franchise consists of Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Tiger 3 (2023) with three of them receiving immense love from the fans.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also featured Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra, and more in pivotal roles.

