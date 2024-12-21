Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia’s lavish lifestyle, wealth and Rs 120 crore net worth: Expensive properties in Mumbai, luxury car collection, brand endorsements and more

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular stars in the entertainment industry. She was born on December 21, 1989. Starting her career at the age of 16 in 2005, she made her acting debut with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself through her stellar appearances in both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. Beyond her remarkable filmography, the actress also boasts an impressive net worth.

Let’s take a look at her prized possessions and the various sources of income that contribute to her wealth.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth 2024:

Year Estimated Net Worth Approximately 2024 Rs. 120 crore 2023 Rs. 110 crore 2022 Rs. 111 crore

Tamannaah Bhatia’s earnings and brand endorsements

The primary source of income, needless to say, is films. Known for her roles in movies like Baahubali, Lust Stories 2, and Babli Bouncer, Tamannaah Bhatia had a significant year in 2024. Her appearance in John Abraham and Sharvari’s Vedaa was highly praised by the audience.

She later stirred the internet with her super hit dance track Aaj Ki Raat for Stree 2, which was followed by Netflix’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar alongside Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary. In addition to this, she was also part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg: The Tour Reloaded, which was held earlier this month in Dubai.

Apart from her film career, she has also collaborated with various brands and endorsements both on and off social media. She is the face of several prestigious jewelry brands, online shopping sites, soft drinks, electronic brands, among others.

According to several reports, in 2018, she charged INR 50 lakh for a 10-minute performance at the IPL opening ceremony.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s luxury car collection

The actress’ lavish lifestyle also includes a high-end car collection that showcases her love for luxury drives. Her swanky automobile collection includes the BMW 320i, costing Rs 43.50 lakh, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, worth Rs 1.02 crore, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, priced at Rs 29.96 lakh (according to Carwale), and the Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport, valued at Rs 75.59 lakh (according to AutoBizz).

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Luxurious Lifestyle and Assets

The Stree 2 actress is also a proud owner of multiple properties in Mumbai. Her beautiful home in the "City of Dreams" is located on the 14th floor of the Bayview Apartment at Juhu-Versova Link Road. The apartment, spanning 80,778 square feet, costs a whopping Rs 16.60 crore, according to Zoom TV.

According to Propstack, the actress mortgaged three apartments in Mumbai for Rs 7.84 crore. The properties are situated in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, and span a total area of 2,595 sq. ft. She paid Rs 4.7 lakh in stamp duty.

Being a girl, Tamannaah’s love for expensive bags cannot be ignored. On various occasions, the actress’s captivating looks and classy bags steal the show. She owns a Gucci bag worth Rs 3,01,396, a YSL crossbody bag worth Rs 2,57,889, and a Chanel bag, among others, in her collection.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming movies

On the professional front, the 34-year-old has an exciting line-up of projects for her fans in the pipeline. Tamannaah’s upcoming movie is Sampath Nandi’s Odela 2 which will feature her in the role of Shiva Shakthi.

In addition to this, she also has Amazon Prime Videos’ Daring Partners. Directed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the upcoming web-show will also feature Diana Penty and Nakul Mehta in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

