8 pictures of Deepika Padukone that give us a peek into her happy pregnancy diaries as she gears up to welcome 1st child with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy has been receiving a lot of attention for both positive and negative reasons. Ever since she has made it official that she is pregnant with her first child with Ranveer Singh, fans cannot keep their calm.

The excitement around seeing the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress with a baby bump amongst fans was at its peak after this announcement. In the past couple of appearances, the Kalki 2898 AD has sported her bump and how! Today we thought of giving you a peek into her pregnancy diaries and we bet you are going to love it.

Deepika Padukone serving fashion goals in her pregnancy

The black gown look

Right after her pregnancy announcement, Deepika Padukone attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding in Jamnagar. In one of their functions, the Piku star wore a floor-length princess gown with a fit and flare pattern. She tied her hair with a bow and completed her look with a winged eyeliner.

The boss lady look

In this look the actress chose to give a boss lady vibe as she wore an all-beige colored outfit. She wore a beige-colored top over beige-colored pants and the same colored overcoat. The actress completed her look with brown-colored heels and open hair.

The desi queen

For yet another function of Ambani’s at Jamnagar, Deepika Padukone chose to go all desi. She looked nothing less than an Indian Princess in a lehenga.

Perfect in a saree

The traditional red bandhani saree can never go out of fashion and Deepika Padukone chose to stun in it at yet another function of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar.

The beach tan

The Gehraiyaan star dropped a picture of her tanned back from her vacay and it was proof of the fact that she indeed enjoyed a lot of beach time while also enjoying her pregnancy.

The sunshine girl

Deepika is the sunshine of Ranveer Singh’s life and there is no denying this fact. Well, this is the first post wherein we can see the actress with a tiny bump and her face glowing like never before indicating that she is indeed the happiest and enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. The actress looks radiant in this bright yellow ankle-length gown.

Beauty in black

Finally, a post wherein the actress was seen flaunting her big baby bump. She wore a black bodycon dress during her film Kalki 2898 AD's promotional event and left us all floored with her beauty.

The purple saree look

Deepika Padukone left all her fans jaw-dropped as she posted pictures of her looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a purple saree as she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night.

