Ranveer Singh Birthday: When Deepika Padukone revealed his ‘bizarre request’ on SLB’s Bajirao Mastani set

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked in multiple movies together before tying the knot with each other. Bajirao Mastani is one of the mass entertainers in which the celebs showcased their undying love for each other.

While talking to the media, the mom-to-be revealed that while on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, Singh had a ‘bizarre request’ from the team. Later, the birthday boy opened up about it and shared if it helped him or not.

Ranveer Singh wanted everyone to call him ‘Bajirao’ on Bajirao Mastani sets

A couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone told a media publication that Ranveer Singh would ask everyone to call him Bajirao on the sets of their 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani. As Ranveer turned a year on July 6, we look back at his old interview wherein he opened up about this unusual request he had from the team.

In an interview with Rediff, back in 2015, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor stated that even though it was a “bizarre request, but it really helped.” The dad-to-be stated that it is a very difficult process to get into such a distinct character. Hence, he changed the way he looked, worked on his body and even tweaked his voice and accent.

The birthday boy added that upon arriving at the set, he would go to his makeup room and take about two hours to get ready. He would take time to perfect all the scars, eye make-up, earrings and costume. “At one point, I also had a fake moustache,” he revealed.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh would take two hours to transform into Bajirao

In order to get into his character, the Lootera actor would do exercises for his voice and body before the shooting. He divulged that it never took him more than 30 minutes to get ready for his character. However, to transform into Bajirao, he would spend two hours.

But once he stepped out of the makeup room, he would completely be in his character. Therefore, he wouldn’t want anyone to address him as Ranveer as then all his hard work and prep would go in vain. “Why are you reminding me that I'm Ranveer when I've done all this work to leave Ranveer behind and step into this distinctive characterization?” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy filming for his upcoming action movie Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Ranveer Singh and S Shankar collaborate soon? Director says 'We planned to do Aparichit but…'