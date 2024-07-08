Kalki 2898 AD grossed USD 3.65 million (Rs. 30.50 crore) in its second weekend internationally, pushing its total gross over USD 25 million mark, with USD 25.40 million (Rs. 212 crore) to date. Combined with Rs. 576 crore in India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 788 crore, as the tenth highest-grossing Indian film, eclipsing ahead of PK. It will climb a couple of spots up in the next couple of days, en route to Rs. 950 crore or so final.

The second weekend numbers are excellent for a South Indian film, which are generally very frontloaded. In comparison, RRR grossed USD 3.30 million in its second weekend while KGF 2 was USD 3 million. RRR went on to add another USD 3.40 million to its total after the second weekend. A similar trajectory for Kalki would bring its overseas gross to USD 28.70 million. A better performance can't be ruled out, potentially pushing it over USD 29 million, though USD 30 million might be a stretch.

The best performer for Kalki remains the United States, where it earned USD 1.35 million in the sophomore session, for a total of USD 13.10 million, more than half of the total gross. The film is now the third highest-grossing Indian film in the country or second if one takes just the original run of RRR. The way it is going, Kalki will likely topple the overall gross of RRR as well.

Elsewhere, the Middle East had a strong second weekend, helped by the Islamic New Year holidays. The total gross in the region stands at USD 4 million. Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom round off the top five with CAD 2.90 million, AUD 2.73 million and GBP 1.35 million respectively.

The overseas box office territorial breakdown for Kalki 2898 AD is as follows:

Area Gross Americas USD 15,225,000 United States USD 13,100,000 Canada USD 2,125,000 Middle East & Africa USD 4,150,000 United Arab Emirates USD 2,650,000 GCC USD 1,050,000 Saudi Arabia USD 350,000 Africa USD 100,000 Asia/Pacific USD 3,525,000 Australia USD 1,825,000 Malaysia USD 550,000 Nepal USD 400,000 Singapore USD 375,000 New Zealand USD 200,000 Rest of Asia USD 175,000 Europe USD 2,500,000 United Kingdom USD 1,700,000 Rest of Europe USD 800,000 OVERSEAS USD 25,400,000

Note: Some of the readers are confused about North America numbers. The numbers reported on Comscore are the sum of United States and Canada grosses without currency conversion of CAD gross from Canada to USD. Back in December last year, in the wake of the recent growth of the Canadian market, we decided to start converting the gross from Canada and report them separately instead of both combined as "North America". You can read more about it here.

