8 signs that prove ‘you’re a fragile’ like Ranveer Singh’s Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh is hands down an incredibly versatile actor. Among his several celebrated roles, his character of Rocky from Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt has found a unique place in everyone’s hearts. Thus, we’ve enlisted some of the characteristics from his personality; find out if you can relate to it.

8 qualities that make Ranveer Singh’s Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani our favorite

1. You’re a ‘Heartthrob’

Speaking of Rocky, the very first thing that comes to our mind is “such a heart-throb, ji”! We were introduced to Ranveer Singh’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as somebody who truly stood by the term. He got the charm and massive popularity among girls.

2. You're a happy-go-lucky kind of person

Do you also not worry much and enjoy life to the fullest? One of the most adored scenes that lives in our hearts rent-free has to be the first meeting of Rocky with Alia Bhatt’s Rani.

Remember the dialogue, “Acha, aap toh mujhe full check-out maar rahe ho,” and an embarrassed Rani says, “No, I don’t mean to objectify you,” and his usual self, Rocky says, “Nai nai koi objection nahi, taad lo jitna taadna hai, dekhne ki cheez hai, badi mehnat se banai hai, all natural no steroid.”

That was one memorable meeting! Wasn’t it?

3. You’re emotional

As much as you enjoy life to the fullest, you can be emotional at times. From loving and caring for your family and loved ones, you accept your vulnerable side equally with utmost grace. How can we forget the monologue by Rocky hitting back on ‘cancel culture’ that left everyone teary-eyed?

4. You’re often misunderstood

Now this is one major relatabilty factor where Rocky was misunderstood the whole time. In the film, it was thought-provoking to see how unintentionally Ranveer’s character turned guilty of things he didn’t mean. Ever happened to you?

5. You spread a bundle of laughs around you

Don’t we all love Rocky, especially for the laughter ride he gave with his antics? “Maine toh vote dena hi band kar diya hai, main toh kehta hu aap bhi band kardo, kya fayda Shamita toh hai nahi” to being asked by Rani, “West Bengal India mein kidhar hai,” his instant reply, “West mein…but obvio!;” his absurdities were also too cute to handle.

6. You struggle with the English language

Among other Third World problems surrounding Rocky, one was his struggle with English language. His swagger introduction, “Rocky Randhawa this side” to “I’m a fragile” and “Masaajni (misogyny)”; his English has our hearts.

7. You live life king-size

As they say, life is too short to live a boring life! Rocky truly had a magnificent life. Hailing from an affluent family, he had immense fondness towards luxury cars and royal life-style. How can we forget the cute and perfect date that he planned for his beloved, Rani.

8. You love your loved ones wholeheartedly

Of course, we all love our family and close ones. But the kind of extremes and sacrifices we see in Rocky’s life are rare to find. He loves his grandfather, Kanwal (Dharmendra) the most, so much so that, he goes to an extent to reunite him with his beloved, Jamini Chatterjee (Shabana Azmi).

It was heartbreaking to see that he could never fight for his happiness and passion, but was ready to sacrifice his love for them. Wasn’t that too moving?

From being the most romantic to a caring boy, Ranveer’s Rocky had all the qualities making him a perfect partner one could ask for.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

