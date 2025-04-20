Did Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt just confirm her relationship with fitness instructor Ishaan Mehra on his birthday? Ananya Panday, Neetu Kapoor and more react

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, likes to keep her life away from media attention, but her recent post stirred the internet. Most recently, she posted endearing pictures with fitness instructor Ishaan Mehra on his birthday. The special post attracted reactions not only from Alia but also from Ananya Panday, Neetu Kapoor, and more.

Today, on April 20, Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a slide of images with Ishaan Mehra. The post was captioned, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine," followed by a sun and a red-heart emoji. The first image featured Shaheen resting her face on the birthday boy’s shoulder while the duo beamed bright smiles for a sun-kissed selfie.

It was followed by a solo photo of Mehra while he was lying down on the ground, with the post concluding with the image of the duo flaunting their sneakers.

The loving sister Alia Bhatt also reacted to the post while she extended her wish, stating, "Happy happy birthday, our fav fellow," followed by a yellow heart and a sun emoji. She also tagged Mehra alongside. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan hit the like button, reacting to the post.

In addition to this, Shaheen’s half-sister and veteran actress Pooja Bhatt dropped multiple heart-eye emojis, Ananya Panday dropped a red-heart emoji, and Neetu Kapoor commented, "Please wish him with a tight hug from me," followed by a wink and a pink-heart emoji.

On the other hand, several internet users also interjected with their birthday wishes. A user remarked, "Shaheen is in love." Another user inquired, "Shaadi When?" while another user mistook Mehra for Ayan Mukerji.

Shaheen Bhatt is the daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The sister of Alia Bhatt is an author and film producer by profession. She is also a mental health advocate and runs an initiative by the name Here Comes the Sun.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. It is the first female-led film of the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It is set to release later this year on Christmas 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Love & War in the pipeline, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

