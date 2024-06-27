Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha's cute gesture towards a cat is unmissable; fans say, ‘She be like Edward what are you doing under the car’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha is hands down the internet’s favorite. Earlier in the day today, the little kiddo was seen arriving at her grandfather, Mahesh Bhatt’s house. While her cute antics steal everyone’s hearts, this time her cutest gesture towards a cat stole all the limelight.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha adores cat sitting under a car

It is not a hidden fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor is an animal lover. Just like her parents, she is often seen adoring them, leaving everyone in her awe.

Meanwhile, today, on June 27, earlier this morning, she was spotted arriving at her grandfather, Mahesh Bhatt’s house. In a video shared by the paps, we could see Raha in her nanny's arms while she got out of the car.

While they made their way inside the house, a little cat sitting under the car caught the little kiddo’s attention. She was then seen gushing over the pawed animal and even extending her hand towards it. She went on to bend down to hold the cat but her nanny didn’t let her do that as they made their way further.

Social media users react to Raha's cutest gesture

Soon after the video surfaced, one can imagine the frenzy amongst fans. They thronged the comments section gushing over the little one’s gesture. A fan wrote, “Raha be like Edward what are you doing under the car,” another fan commented, “Awww, she leaped to see the cat!,” while a third remarked, “Her staring at the cat under the car is so cute,” and another fan exclaimed, “Aww the way she is looking at the cat.”

When Alia Bhatt reflected on Raha's connection with animals

Notably, in an interview with The Hindu, Alia Bhatt gave insights into her deep connection with wildlife. She opined that as children, there's an innate connection with nature, and being around animals evokes a sense of peace and serenity.

In order to elucidate her point, she cited the example of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha stating, “I'm saying this firsthand literally witnessing my daughter grow up around animals and she has like a natural love and excitement around them."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha the same year in November.

