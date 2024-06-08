9 Dharmendra and Hema Malini movies that made her his ‘Dream Girl’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their love can also be seen in the multiple films they worked on together. Some of the Dharmendra and Hema Malini movies have today become iconic.

As we look back at their impressive filmography, we narrowed it down to a handful of films the stars shared on the screen. Read on!

9 Dharmendra-Hema Malini movies to not miss:

1. Sholay

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy

Release year: 1975

Where to watch: Prime Video

Cinephiles could see love blossoming between the actors while shooting for Sholay. While Hema Malini earlier hesitated to date him, she later lost her heart to the handsome hunk. He eventually got married to his Dream Girl five years later, in 1980.

2. The Burning Train

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Vinod Mehra, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa, Navin Nischol, Simi Garewal

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Release year: 1980

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Prime Video

Regarded as a cult classic today, The Burning Train showcases how some responsible adults took it upon themselves to save the lives of the scores of people who were on board the Super Express train that caught fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai. Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film became the 7th highest-grossing film of 1980.

3. Seeta Aur Geeta

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Roopesh Kumar, Manorama, Satyen Kappu, Honey Irani, Pratima Devi

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Release year: 1972

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in the year 1970 while shooting for the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. The couple then starred together in Ramesh Sippy’s Seeta Aur Geeta, where the actress played a dual role. The theme of the film was inspired by the 1967 blockbuster Ram Aur Shyam.

4. Azaad

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit, Prem Chopra, Keshto Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1978

Where to watch: YouTube

Next up is this Dharmendra and Hema Malini movie titled Azaad. It narrates the story of two lovers from different economic backgrounds. He is a free-willed man who humiliates Rajkumari to teach her a lesson to respect the poor. But as fate has it, he ends up reaching the city and working for the company she owns. The rivals fall in love and hustle to overcome obstacles to stay together.

5. Pratiggya

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit, Johnny Walker, Jagdeep, Mukri, Mehar Mittal, Keshto Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1975

Where to watch: YouTube

Another popular Dharmendra and Hema Malini movie is Pratiggya, which was a huge commercial success at the box office. It tells the tale of a truck driver who ventures to avenge the murder of his parents at the hands of a bandit.

6. Dream Girl

Cast: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, Ashok Kumar, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller

Release year: 1977

Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5

Dharmendra- Hema Malini movie list isn’t complete without Dream Girl. The actress plays the role of five different characters in the films. She changes her name with every situation in order to steal money that she can use to take care of the orphans.

Dharmendra plays the role of Anupam Mehra in Pramod Chakravorty’s directorial movie. The song Dream Girl, sung by Kishore Kumar, became an evergreen hit.

7. Dillagi

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Keshto Mukherjee, Shatrughan Sinha

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Release year: 1978

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Dillagi is based on the Bengali novel Kalidas O Chemistry by Bimal Kar. It tells the tale of two teachers in the same school who eventually develop a strong bond with each other. But the hustle starts when her marriage is fixed with someone else.

8. Razia Sultan

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Ajit

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1983

Where to watch: YouTube

Razia Sultan is a 1983 Indian period biographical film in which Hema Malini is seen in a titular role while her husband Dharmendra plays Yakut Jamaluddin. It is based on the life and struggles of the only female Sultan of Delhi, who allegedly falls in love with the Abyssinian slave.

9. Jugnu

Cast: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Lalita Pawar, Mehmood, Prem Chopra, Nazir Hussain, Ajit and Pran.

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release year: 1973

Where to watch: Zee5

Jugnu narrates how a kind-hearted crook steals from the wealthy to give it back to society. The film, which became a cult classic, is touted as one of the best performances of Dharmendra, and it was also remade in multiple languages.

These are some of the most-loved Dharmendra and Hema Malini movies. Have you watched them all?

