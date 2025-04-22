Kesari Chapter 2: 7 things to know about Ananya Panday's Dilreet Gill who helped Akshay Kumar's C. Sankaran Nair fight against British Empire

Filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi and producer Karan Johar brought together an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The film is currently going strong at the box office after it was released on the big screen on April 18, 2025. While Kumar can be seen playing Indian lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, Panday portrays the role of his colleague Dilreet Gill.

Here's how the fictional character, Dilreet Gill, was created and why Ananya was chosen to play the part.

Dilreet Gill (played by Ananya Panday) was the associate lawyer of C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar). Together, they fought against the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. According to Karan Singh Tyagi, she played a key role in helping Nair fight his case at the British court. The director stated that it's a character that they have created, inspired by India's first female lawyer. At a time when women were not at the forefront, this girl from Punjab was gathering evidence, arguing in court, and taking on big men. "Her relationship with Sankaran Nair is like Watson's relationship with Sherlock," stated Tyagi. Dilreet Gill rattled the Indian stalwart, C. Sankaran Nair's conscience and inspired him to fight against the British crown for whom he was working earlier.

In a video released by Dharma Productions, the film's producer Karan Johar stated that Dilreet is the soul of the recently-released movie. Moreover, she is not just the moral compass, but the required energy in that courtroom. The filmmaker-producer further stated that even though the Gehraiyaan actress has never played a part that required this level of reality, she held her own in this historical courtroom drama.

"She withstood all the creative storms that came in her path. She worked so solidly to make Dilreet her own, and her absolute passion for Dilreet came from Ananya," expressed Karan Johar. In the same interview, director Karan Singh Tyagi stated that Gill is the moral center of the film.

He further shared that Ananya succeeded in getting the emotional psychology and different looks of Gill right. "Ananya Panday got Dilreet Gill, like nobody else could. She represented that on screen beautifully," concluded Tyagi.

