When Ranbir Kapoor admitted feeling 'underachiever' in front of then-girlfriend Alia Bhatt; find more

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make one of the most powerful and talented couples in Bollywood. Both of them boast unparalleled acting skills, and they have repeatedly proved it with their performances. But did you know that RK once shared that he felt like an underachiever in front of Alia?

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, after dating each other for 5 years. They completed 3 years of marriage this year. Back in 2020, when the stars were in a live-in relationship, the Animal actor shared in an interview with Rajeev Masand that Alia took several classes during lockdown while he spent time with family, watching movies and shows on television.

"My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is - from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her," he said, adding that he didn't take any classes because the family was dealing with a crisis. Kapoor also shared that he spent most of his time reading, with family, and watching "two-three films every day."

Talking about his wedding plans at that time, Ranbir said that if the pandemic hadn't happened, they would've sealed the deal already. "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he added.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romance started during the pre-production of their first film, Brahmastra, and it was released the same year they got married to each other. On November 6, 2022, the couple was blessed with daughter Raha Kapoor, who turned 2 last year.

RK and Alia are currently working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Love & War, which is scheduled to release on Eid 2026. The film also features Vicky Kaushal as one of the lead stars.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is also working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Ramayana 2 post, which he'll feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. Dhoom 4 is another big project in Ranbir's kitty.

On the other hand, Alia is gearing up for the release of her significant spy action thriller Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol is scheduled to hit cinemas on Christmas 2025.

