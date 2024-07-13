Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and more extend 'lifetime of joy' to newlyweds

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now finally married! The long array of festivities from the past few months culminated into a momentous occasion on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The extravaganza wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son were attended by several Bollywood celebs along with notable personalities from all over the world.

Soon after the couple tied the nuptial knot, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s close Bollywood friends were quick to hop onto their social media handles to extend their warm wishes.

Bollywood celebs extend warm congratulatory wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as a married couple. She wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness... (red hearts) Missed celebrating with everyone so much!! Sending lots of love!!" She also mentioned that the message was from herself and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday penned, "In the middle of everything going on there's always a moment in which Radhu and Anant look at each other and that look is always filled with love, peace, joy, friendship and understanding (red heart) I wish you two a life time of that and so much more - I couldn't imagine love looking any other way."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Apart from them, Karisma Kapoor also wrote on her Instagram Story, "Congratulations to the cutest couple Wishing you both all the happiness and prosperity Missed being there with you all."

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor congratulated the couple and said that she was happy to celebrate the special day with them. Have a look:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations witnessed the gracious presence of several Bollywood A-listers along with global artists, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kay Shetty, and more.

In the B-town celebrity list, we saw Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan family, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and others.

Now, the celebrations will continue up until today and tomorrow, i.e., July 13 and July 14, with Shubh Aashirwad and the grand wedding reception, respectively.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Janhvi caught in a candid moment with rumored couple Khushi-Vedang; Kareena congratulates the newlyweds