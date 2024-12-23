Kareena Kapoor Khan fans call out Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz for ‘age shaming’ after he jokes about ‘playing her son'; Find out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a name that speaks for itself. After years of dominating the Bollywood industry, this diva still holds a special place in fans' hearts. While many actors would eagerly seize the opportunity to romance Bebo on-screen, Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz recently commented that he would be a suitable choice to play her son in a movie. This remark has sparked outrage among her fans, with some calling him 'delusional.'

On a TV show hosted by the Geo Urdu channel, a fan expressed their wish to see Khaqan Shahnawaz act alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan . When the fan said, “Sir, I wish you worked with Kareena,” the actor replied, “Accha, I can play her son. Yeah, I can definitely play her son.”

Commenting on the actress's age, Khaqan added, “Kareena ji bohot badi hain. Unke saath beta ban sakta hoon.” (I could play her son only).

Fans were quick to react to the statement. One fan wrote, "She wouldn't even stand on a stage with you, you think she will do a film with you? And by the way, you nobody, she is 43, and thats nothing of an age." One fan wrote, "Isko role kaun de raha hai?". One fan wrote, "pta nhi konse delusion m jee raha h". One person wrote, "If age shaming had a face."

Someone wrote, "Kareena ke bete dekho pehle phir apni shakal dekh lo sheeshe mein". One fan wrote, "Tumhre sath yhn flop actress bhi kam nh krna chahegi".

One person commented, "Phle ye pta kro kareena isko janti bhi ki ni." One person chimed, "Koi kareenay say toh pooch lay? Woh issay bag outhaanay k liye b na rakhay."

One wrote, How disrespectful! Nonsense! As if Kareena would work with you, who are you by the way??." One person wrote, "Son?? Is he in his senses!! He is delusional."

Khaqan Shahnawaz, a Pakistani TV actor, is recognized for his roles in Hadsa (2023), Sukoon (2023), and College Gate (2023).

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan's most recent appearance was in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Singham Again . Kareena also featured in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan on an OTT platform, a performance that continues to earn her praise and awards. Additionally, this year, she was part of films like Crew and The Buckingham Murders.

