Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani to get hitched on THIS date

Aadar Jain, grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to tie the knot with Alekha Advani early next year following their roka ceremony on November 23, 2024. According to the latest reports, the couple has requested their close friends and family to reserve February 20-21, 2025, for the wedding festivities expected to take place in Mumbai. The two have shared a bond since childhood, but their romantic relationship blossomed in 2023.

According to the Bombay Times, Aadar Jain has still not responded to or confirmed the wedding dates with Alekha Advani, but reports suggest the couple is eager to celebrate their love with an intimate yet elegant affair.

The roka ceremony was attended by prominent Kapoor family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor.

For their roka ceremony, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani chose to coordinate their outfits in chic white ensembles, custom-designed by Shantanu & Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani for the special day. Alekha looked graceful in a white saree, while Aadar complemented her in a white kurta paired with a jacket and matching trousers.

Exclusive photos from the ceremony, showing the couple enjoying precious moments with their family and friends, quickly went viral on social media.

Aadar, known for his roles in Qaidi Band (2017) and Hello Charlie (2021), also worked as an assistant director on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Earlier this year, he proposed to Alekha in a stunningly romantic setting in the Maldives. The couple shared glimpses of the proposal, which garnered attention from celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others.

In an old interview with Zoom, Aadar reflected on the differing ways celebrities navigate their relationships. He said that while some prefer to keep their personal lives private, others choose to share them openly.

Aadar highlighted that such decisions are deeply personal, explaining that individuals have their own reasons for either maintaining privacy or speaking publicly about their relationships.

He emphasized that there is no obligation to conform to what others are doing, as each person must make choices based on their own preferences and circumstances.

