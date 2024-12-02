Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Nanda stun in selfie squad at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s roka ceremony; See new PICS

The Kapoor clan recently celebrated the union of Reema Kapoor's son Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani. The couple made their relationship official on November 23, 2024, at the roka ceremony hosted in Mumbai. In the new set of images from the event, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Navya Nanda can be seen joining the selfie squad in their stylish looks.

Almost all the Kapoors gathered under one roof to celebrate Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani last month. At the traditional roka ceremony, the entire family had a blast, and the pictures the couple dropped are proof of that. Recently, the bride-to-be dropped yet another photo album from the star-studded event.

The photo dump opens with a lovely picture of the couple of the hour, having a laugh together. After scrolling through the family album, we found B-town actor Saif Ali Khan joining the selfie being clicked by his sister-in-law, actress Karisma Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda also posed for her camera. Sharing the images, she penned, “Feeling the love.”

To shower the couple with love and blessings on their journey together, Ranbir Kapoor made sure to attend the gala. He was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, her mother Babita Kapoor, her father Randhir Kapoor, and more. For their pre-wedding function, Aadar and Alekha coordinated their outfits in white.

While Alekha was seen in a white pearl saree, Aadar opted for a kurta, jacket, and matching trousers in the same color. The couple’s outfits were designed by Shantnu & Nikhil, and Tarun Tahiliani. For the unknown, Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, the daughter of the iconic actor Raj Kapoor. He has also appeared in films like Qaidi Band and Hello Charlie, apart from working as an assistant director on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Months ago, the couple dropped dreamy images from their Maldives vacation, during which Aadar proposed to his lady love. In the caption, he penned, “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever.”

The photos broke the internet with Bebo and Lolo expressing their excitement for the couple’s wedding.

