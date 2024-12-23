Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls he would sneak out of school's campus at night; opens up about bunking classes

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 have introduced a new and exciting twist called India Challenger Week. According to this format, the top two contestants from the Fastest Finger First round will compete in the 'Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round' to take the hot seat. Interestingly, the game for the winner of this buzzer round will begin from the 6th question. Apart from this twist, Amitabh Bachchan recalling his school days was also one of the highlights.

As the India Challenger Week kickstarts, Jaspal Singh from Punjab joins the thrilling lineup. A science lab assistant by profession, Jaspal expresses curiosity about Amitabh Bachchan's role in the movie Mohabbatein. The contestant asks Big B whether he would actually follow the principles of 'Parampara, Pratishtha, and Anuhashan' if appointed as principal in real life. He asks the actor, "I am curious if you were truly a principal, would you have been that strict? And did you ever skip classes?."

Replying to his query, the Agneepath actor says, "Where did you get the idea that I could have been a principal?" Amitabh explained that he was not good at studies, and hence, the chances of him being a principal were non-existent. However, the eighty-two-year-old recalled his school's principal, whom he referred to as very strict.

Sharing a candid anecdote from his schooling days, the veteran actor remarks that he not only bunked classes but school. "I was in a boarding school in Nainital, and we couldn't leave the campus. But at night, when everyone else was asleep, I would sneak out. If I got caught, I would be punished," adds the KBC 16 host.

Advertisement

Then Jaspal highlights that in the movie, Amitabh Bachchan's students did the same. Landing a humourous reply, the latter quips that those were punished too.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Yash Chopra asked him to wear his own clothes in Kabhi Kabhie film; 'Ghar se jo bhi ho…’