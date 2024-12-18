Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s dreamy Maldives honeymoon PICS are proof of love in paradise

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, married Shane Gregoire in a stunning wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 11, 2024. Shane had proposed to Aaliyah in Bali last year, and they officially began their journey together with an extravagant wedding celebration. Now, the couple is enjoying a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives, and the snapshots from their getaway scream couple goals.

Aaliyah Kashyap shared a series of love-filled photos from her dreamy honeymoon with Shane Gregoire. In the first picture, Aaliyah looked stunning as she posed against the serene backdrop of the sea, wearing an off-shoulder white dress adorned with blue prints.

See the post here:

Another photo captured the couple walking hand-in-hand along the coast, exuding romance. Aaliyah also gave a glimpse of her flower-adorned bathtub, followed by a picturesque view of the villas from their stay.

In another snap, she looked radiant in a blush pink swimsuit featuring a bralette and a sarong. The series also included moments from their time enjoying a thrilling fire-juggling show and her relaxing paddle boat experience.

One image highlighted a delicious, mouthwatering meal, while another showcased an adorable beachside date setup that was truly romantic. In one of the snaps, Aaliyah was also seen gearing up for snorkeling in a sleek black bikini, seated and ready to dive in.

Advertisement

The post also featured a glimpse of hubby Shane in a casual yet classy grey shirt and white pants, holding a drink during their date night.

A breathtaking beach shot followed, and the final image beautifully captured the newlyweds showing off their wedding rings with their hands placed lovingly together.

Reacting to the post, Shane commented, "Best time ever xx." Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Honeymoon avenue." Aaliyah's friend Muskan Chanana commented, "wifey glow."

Aaliyah Kashyap, a popular social media content creator, often collaborates with various brands on her YouTube channel. She first connected with Shane Gregoire through a dating app, and the couple dated for an extended period before getting engaged in 2023.

At their wedding, Shane became emotional and was seen with tears in his eyes as he saw Aaliyah dressed as a bride.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan did Baby John cameo for free; Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and full cast’s fee revealed: Report